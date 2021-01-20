Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Trading Down 4.8%

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) shares fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.76. 1,392,582 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 1,157,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.36.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 41.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Superior Drilling Products, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system; V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system; and dedicated reamer stingers.

