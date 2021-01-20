Swap (XWP) Price Reaches $0.0115 on Top Exchanges

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Swap has a market cap of $141,486.02 and $59.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Swap has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00046122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00119620 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00072693 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00255154 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00064095 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 12,259,412 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi.

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

Swap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

