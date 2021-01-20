Swarm (SWM) Price Reaches $0.0185 on Top Exchanges

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Swarm has traded 31.6% higher against the dollar. One Swarm token can now be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swarm has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $2,844.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Swarm

Swarm (SWM) is a token. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0.

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

