Switcheo (SWTH) Price Hits $0.0241 on Major Exchanges

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last seven days, Switcheo has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Switcheo token can now be bought for about $0.0241 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. Switcheo has a total market capitalization of $28.31 million and $276,022.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Switcheo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00051349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00119836 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00073993 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00256029 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000718 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,435.64 or 0.95765578 BTC.

Switcheo Token Profile

Switcheo’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,251,367,513 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,174,494,365 tokens. Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo. The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo.

Buying and Selling Switcheo

Switcheo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switcheo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Switcheo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Switcheo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.