Sydney Airport (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sydney Airport (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SYDDF opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.02. Sydney Airport has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $5.95.

Sydney Airport Company Profile

Sydney Airport Limited owns Sydney Airport. The company provides international and domestic passenger services. It also offers aeronautical services, including access to terminals, infrastructure, apron parking, airfield and terminal facilities, and government mandated security services for airlines; and parking and ground transport services, as well as leases commercial space to tenants whose activities comprise duty free, food and beverage, financial, and advertising services.

