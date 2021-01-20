Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,546,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490,181 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,750,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,164,000 after purchasing an additional 386,100 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 20.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,658,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,908,000 after purchasing an additional 789,833 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,521,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,128,000 after buying an additional 178,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,439,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,183,000 after buying an additional 726,368 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYF opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.15. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

