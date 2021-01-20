SynLev (SYN) Price Hits $0.30 on Major Exchanges

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last seven days, SynLev has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SynLev token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000863 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SynLev has a market cap of $3.70 million and approximately $379,684.00 worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00046015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00119249 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00072749 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.18 or 0.00257647 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00063850 BTC.

SynLev Profile

SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 tokens. The official message board for SynLev is medium.com/@synlev. SynLev’s official website is www.synlev.com.

Buying and Selling SynLev

SynLev can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

