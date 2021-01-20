SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the business services provider on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

SYNNEX has decreased its dividend by 61.9% over the last three years. SYNNEX has a payout ratio of 11.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SYNNEX to earn $8.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.8%.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $88.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $1.38. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SYNNEX will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $170.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.56.

In other news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total value of $75,618.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,948.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Urban sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $51,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,513.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,229 shares of company stock worth $1,922,547. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

