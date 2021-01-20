SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Insider Peter Larocque Sells 3,417 Shares

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) insider Peter Larocque sold 3,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $296,390.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,572.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SYNNEX stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $91.40.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 2.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in SYNNEX by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,346,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $760,135,000 after purchasing an additional 572,573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SYNNEX by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,493,000 after purchasing an additional 23,013 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in SYNNEX by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $170.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.56.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

