T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $37,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

NASDAQ TROW traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $159.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,379. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.36. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $159.68. The stock has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.17.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.