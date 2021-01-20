Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,860,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the December 15th total of 6,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $20.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.88.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 3.04%. Analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.