Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,762 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.11% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SKT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 116,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 57,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SKT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Compass Point raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.91.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -334.67 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $16.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.1775 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

