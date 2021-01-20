TAP Consulting LLC Acquires New Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 116 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 238.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,790.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,765.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,623.21. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,847.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,843.00.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

