TAP Consulting LLC Boosts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the third quarter worth $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $229,000.

Shares of FSTA opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $40.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.80.

