TAP Consulting LLC Purchases 163 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $465,697,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $848,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $886,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $499,572.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,942.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $69.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.79, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.05. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

