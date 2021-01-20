Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,101 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Target were worth $12,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Target by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,909 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. First United Bank Trust purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT opened at $188.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $199.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.32.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.