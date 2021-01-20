Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.85

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.85 and last traded at $18.67, with a volume of 14372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Tata Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 50.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tata Motors Limited will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Company Profile (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

