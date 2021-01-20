TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Has $2.66 Million Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 178,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,400 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 4.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 12,807 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter valued at about $4,621,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 42.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 36.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.32. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.81.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

