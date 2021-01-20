TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Invests $39.50 Million in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 788,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,495,000. Snap makes up about 5.4% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Snap at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Snap by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in Snap by 12.9% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.0% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 64,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $2,534,142.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,381,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,176,496.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $56,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 81,273,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,068,894,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,948,149 shares of company stock worth $75,593,369 in the last ninety days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Snap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Snap from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.07.

NYSE SNAP opened at $50.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $75.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.43. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $57.39.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.