TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Sells 336,447 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lessened its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 78.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336,447 shares during the period. Bilibili comprises about 1.1% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $7,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BILI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,208,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,870 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,528,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,547,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,522,000 after buying an additional 617,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 286.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 508,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after buying an additional 376,947 shares during the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BILI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. China Renaissance Securities raised their target price on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.46.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $127.88 on Wednesday. Bilibili Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $134.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.41 and a beta of 1.42.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($2.36). The business had revenue of $466.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.43 million. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

