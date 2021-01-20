TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $73.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

TRP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of TC Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC dropped their target price on TC Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised TC Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.76.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $44.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $32.37 and a 52-week high of $57.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.608 dividend. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in TC Energy by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,461,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,204,000 after buying an additional 1,574,942 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in TC Energy by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,515,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,146 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in TC Energy by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,524,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,946,000 after purchasing an additional 975,198 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,042,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $379,306,000 after purchasing an additional 707,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,828,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $160,227,000 after purchasing an additional 621,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

