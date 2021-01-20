TD Securities Downgrades Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) (TSE:ATP) to Tender

Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a C$3.03 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$2.50. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 19.20% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of ATP stock opened at C$3.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$334.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 489.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69. Atlantic Power Co. has a 52 week low of C$2.45 and a 52 week high of C$3.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.70.

Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$86.88 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Atlantic Power Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO)

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

