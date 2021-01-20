TD Securities Reiterates Action List Buy Rating for BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO)‘s stock had its “action list buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at TD Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

DOO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their target price on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 26th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$82.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$84.14.

Shares of DOO stock opened at C$89.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$83.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$71.17. BRP Inc. has a twelve month low of C$18.56 and a twelve month high of C$90.21.

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C$2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.34 by C$0.79. The company had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 5.6400004 earnings per share for the current year.

About BRP Inc. (DOO.TO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

