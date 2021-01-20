Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Director Glen Tullman Sells 164,931 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Director Glen Tullman sold 164,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total transaction of $37,129,266.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 440,724 shares in the company, valued at $99,215,786.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $232.72 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.56 and a 1 year high of $253.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.49.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TDOC shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 150.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 415.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 165 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.