Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VIV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

NYSE:VIV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.24. 52,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,072. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average of $8.64. Telefônica Brasil has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 111,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 482,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 203,014 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

