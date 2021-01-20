Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €3.00 by Barclays

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) received a €3.00 ($3.53) price objective from equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 31.93% from the stock’s previous close.

O2D has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.47) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €3.20 ($3.76) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €2.88 ($3.39).

Shares of ETR:O2D opened at €2.27 ($2.68) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion and a PE ratio of 22.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is €2.34. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has a one year low of €1.72 ($2.03) and a one year high of €2.91 ($3.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.65, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.64.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

