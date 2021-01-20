Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $45.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Telos traded as high as $40.40 and last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 23807 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.76.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Colliers Securities began coverage on Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Telos from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Telos alerts:

In other Telos news, Director John W. Maluda bought 441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7,497.00 per share, with a total value of $3,306,177.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 63,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,283,210. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.28.

Telos Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.