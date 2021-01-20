Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust TEMIT (TEM.L) (LON:TEM) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,014.00

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust TEMIT (TEM.L) (LON:TEM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,014 ($13.25) and last traded at GBX 1,012.91 ($13.23), with a volume of 38466 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 995 ($13.00).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 952.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 870.20. The company has a quick ratio of 31.10, a current ratio of 31.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The company has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust TEMIT (TEM.L)’s previous dividend of $14.00. This represents a yield of 1.64%. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust TEMIT (TEM.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.59%.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust TEMIT (TEM.L) (LON:TEM)

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The objective of the Company is to provide long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders through investment in companies operating in emerging markets or whose stocks are listed on the stock markets of such countries.

