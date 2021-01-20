Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Short Interest Update

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,650,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the December 15th total of 6,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

In related news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 23,143 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $740,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 4,100 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $168,346.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at $107,823.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,722,670 shares of company stock worth $69,815,762 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,510,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 403.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 278,850 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 592,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,334,000 after acquiring an additional 265,215 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 841,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,618,000 after acquiring an additional 262,569 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THC traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.09. 23,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,744. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -369.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.56.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.