Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Terex in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Terex from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Terex from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $38.45 on Monday. Terex has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $39.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -640.83 and a beta of 1.55.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $765.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.54 million. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

In other news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 117,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,854.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 20,158 shares of company stock worth $683,834 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 222.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 46,730 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 70.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 10,851 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 113.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 16,544 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 581.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 23,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 6.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

