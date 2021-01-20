Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Shares Down 1.5%

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF)’s share price dropped 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.39 and last traded at $7.39. Approximately 27,080 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 279% from the average daily volume of 7,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Monday, October 5th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.18.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TERRF)

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

