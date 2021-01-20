Terra (LUNA) Achieves Market Cap of $435.95 Million

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 20th. During the last seven days, Terra has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00002581 BTC on major exchanges. Terra has a total market capitalization of $435.95 million and $21.11 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00008124 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 994,334,370 coins and its circulating supply is 484,808,164 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

Terra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

