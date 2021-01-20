Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Receives $65.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.88.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.72. 4,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,982. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 0.54. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $42.12 and a one year high of $64.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $47.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.12 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 5.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.06%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 460.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 51,104 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 377,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,909,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Terreno Realty by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 33,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

