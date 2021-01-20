Tetra Tech (TTEK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $589.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.86 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tetra Tech to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TTEK opened at $134.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $63.61 and a fifty-two week high of $134.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTEK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 6,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $777,194.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,577.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 59,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.76, for a total transaction of $7,315,701.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,870 shares in the company, valued at $32,904,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 193,389 shares of company stock worth $23,714,713. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

