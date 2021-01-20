Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Receives $11.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEVA. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 28th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Shares of TEVA stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.18. 8,090,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,177,153. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $13.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 17,601 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 100,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 20,354 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 262.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 78,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 56,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,197,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,788,000 after purchasing an additional 316,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.