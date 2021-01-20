TG Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.73) Per Share (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for TG Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.73) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.66). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $50.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.76.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 6.8% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 11.3% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

