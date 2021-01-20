TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Short Interest Update

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 810,600 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the December 15th total of 976,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

TGSNF stock opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $15.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.08.

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA Company Profile

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA provides geoscientific data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multi-beam data.

