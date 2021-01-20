The 600 Group PLC (SIXH.L) (LON:SIXH) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.70

The 600 Group PLC (SIXH.L) (LON:SIXH) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.70 and traded as low as $8.30. The 600 Group PLC (SIXH.L) shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 150,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.17. The firm has a market cap of £9.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8.68.

The 600 Group PLC (SIXH.L) Company Profile (LON:SIXH)

The 600 Group PLC designs, manufactures, and distributes machine tools, precision engineered components, and industrial laser systems in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Tools and Precision Engineered Components; and Industrial Laser Systems.

Featured Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for The 600 Group PLC (SIXH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The 600 Group PLC (SIXH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.