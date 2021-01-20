The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALL. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,991,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,243. The firm has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.10.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

