The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in The Allstate by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 57,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in The Allstate by 8.8% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,637,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in The Allstate by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in The Allstate by 94.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 19,373 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 52.4% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 140,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,273,000 after purchasing an additional 48,466 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALL traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.39. 19,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.10.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.57.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

