The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to report $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. The Bancorp reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 105.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Bancorp.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $74.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.06 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

In other The Bancorp news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 51,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $592,362.15. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TBBK traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.57. 3,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,147. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.75. The Bancorp has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

