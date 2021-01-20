The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Short Interest Update

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the December 15th total of 231,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTB. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 127.3% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 160,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 89,794 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 8.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 734,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,371,000 after purchasing an additional 55,674 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 55.3% in the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 131,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.1% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,881,000 after purchasing an additional 41,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 66.3% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 95,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,816. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $36.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.98.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $122.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

