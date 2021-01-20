The Boeing (BA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect The Boeing to post earnings of ($1.06) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. On average, analysts expect The Boeing to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $210.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.49 and a 200-day moving average of $184.09. The Boeing has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $349.95. The company has a market cap of $118.95 billion, a PE ratio of -26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.75.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

