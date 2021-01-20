The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Upgraded to Outperform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised The Carlyle Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised The Carlyle Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

CG stock opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.01.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $496.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.84 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $54,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Rubenstein sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $21,787,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,352,158.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2,539.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

