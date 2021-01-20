The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) Shares Purchased by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of The Cato worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of The Cato by 17.0% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cato during the second quarter worth $116,000. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cato during the third quarter worth $151,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cato during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Cato during the second quarter worth $203,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CATO opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.90. The Cato Co. has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $17.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.09.

The Cato (NYSE:CATO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $150.79 million for the quarter. The Cato had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 6.95%.

The Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

