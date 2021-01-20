The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $62.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.81.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 202,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $9,160,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,798,859.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,341,961 shares of company stock valued at $64,670,343 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Argus raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised The Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.54.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

