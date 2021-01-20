The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives $31.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAKE shares. Stephens upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 126,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,285,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,230,000 after purchasing an additional 253,540 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 119,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 57,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE traded up $1.70 on Wednesday, reaching $43.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,432,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,350. The Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $43.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.18. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $517.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.