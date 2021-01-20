The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 121,049 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $20,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at $497,000. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,707,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 34,101 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Chemours stock opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.86 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.99. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $29.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.05.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The Chemours’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CC. Barclays cut shares of The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of The Chemours in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Chemours from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.27.

In other The Chemours news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 153,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $4,184,533.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,795,923.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

