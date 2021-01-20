The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.39.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 105,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $704,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,108,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,930,273. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $209.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.11. The Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

