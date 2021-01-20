The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.39.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.68. 22,108,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,930,273. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.11. The Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $209.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,803,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $18,702,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.